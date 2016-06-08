SEOUL, June 8 South Korea's finance minister
said on Wednesday the government and the Bank of Korea will
create a 11 trillion won ($9.50 billion) fund in order to
support two state-run banks most exposed to the shipping and
shipbuilding firms currently undergoing restructuring.
"The fund to support these banks with capital will be formed
through a loan from the Bank of Korea and contribution from the
government," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in opening remarks
for a meeting to discuss plans on the corporate restructuring.
"We are planning for the fund to later buy hybrid bonds from
state-run banks."
The two state-run banks that will be capitalised are Korea
Development Bank (KDB) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea
(KEXIM).
Yoo added the top three shipbuilders have also come up with
a 8.4 trillion won plan to cope with difficult market
conditions, which they see lasting for two to three years ahead.
($1 = 1,157.7700 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by)