SEOUL, June 8 South Korea's government and
central bank will create an 11 trillion won ($9.50 billion) fund
to support two state-run banks most exposed to the country's
struggling shipping and shipbuilding firms.
"Our key industries like shipping and shipbuilding are being
aggressively caught up by countries like China and management
conditions have worsened due to weak global trade," Finance
Minister Yoo Il-ho said in a speech announcing the corporate
restructuring plans on Wednesday.
South Korea expects a 20 percent drop in major shipbuilders'
capacity and a 30 percent drop in their workforce by 2018 from
2015, after the restructuring process.
The two state-run banks to be capitalised are Korea
Development Bank (KDB) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea
(KEXIM).
Following the announcement, the International Monetary Fund
said it supported Korea's corporate reforms and urged the
government to implement additional fiscal stimulus and the
central bank to ease monetary policy.
The Bank of Korea will lend a maximum 10 trillion won for
the state-bank fund via a conduit bank, the Industrial Bank of
Korea (IBK), and that fund will later purchase contingent
convertible bonds (CoCos) from the two state-banks.
Contingent convertible bonds are hybrid assets that can be
switched by the borrower from bonds into shares if a pre-set
trigger is reached.
The rest of the capital for the state-bank fund will be
provided by loans from Korea Asset Management Corporation
(KAMCO), a state-backed distressed assets bank, which will also
be in charge of setting up the actual fund.
The fund is expected to be operational by end-2017.
Separately, the government plans to transfer 1 trillion won
worth of assets to KEXIM by September, which will be reflected
in next year's budget.
The central bank will also consider direct capital
injections into KEXIM in the future, if needed.
South Korean markets were unmoved by the announcement as the
measures were widely expected.
SHIPPERS, SHIPBUILDERS' EFFORTS
South Korea's top three shipbuilders have also come up with
plans to weather the difficult market conditions, which they see
lasting for the next two to three years.
The world's three largest shipbuilders, Hyundai Heavy
Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, have
submitted additional plans to sell up to 4.8 trillion won in
combined assets and find 3.6 trillion won through cost cuts, the
government said in a statement.
Daewoo Shipbuilding plans to sell up to 1.6
trillion won in assets including 14 subsidiaries and raise 1.9
trillion won in cost cuts, the government said, while Samsung
Heavy said in a separate statement it plans to sell shares to
raise funds, without elaborating.
Hyundai Heavy said in a statement it will sell shares in
Hyundai Motor and construction materials maker KCC
Corp among other assets and spin-off businesses.
The restructuring and financial support of the sector comes
amid wider scrutiny of the management of the industry.
On Wednesday, prosecutors raided the offices of Daewoo
Shipbuilding to investigate charges against two former chief
executive officers for allegedly mismanaging company operations,
a company spokesman said.
Daewoo, which reported a 3.3 trillion won record net loss in
2015, is cooperating with the investigation, the spokesman said.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office declined to
comment on an ongoing investigation.
The government will also support South Korea's
second-largest shipper, Hyundai Merchant Marine, in
its attempt to enter into a shipping alliance, while a creditor
bank-led restructuring is ongoing at the country's largest
shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.
($1 = 1,157.7700 won)
