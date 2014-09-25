SEOUL, Sept 25 Revised annual sales at South Korea's top department stores gained at a slower pace in August than estimates released earlier this month, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, but still marked their fastest rise in nearly three years.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co rose 10.5 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.

Earlier estimates from the finance ministry had shown sales had jumped 11.7 percent compared to a year ago. The revised sales were the fastest annual growth since a 11.0 percent rise seen in December 2011.

Revised sales at major discount-store chains in August rose 3.2 percent in annual terms, little changed from a 3.1 percent rise estimated. It was the fastest gain since a 18.6 percent leap in January this year.

The trade ministry attributed the positive gains to the Chuseok holidays, which fell earlier this year compared to 2013, matching the finance ministry's previous explanation for the strong sales. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)