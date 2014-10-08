SEOUL Oct 8 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount-store chains declined in September for
the first time since June as consumers shut their wallets after
splurging for the Chuseok holidays in August, government
estimates showed on Wednesday.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co fell by 5.5 percent in September on
an annual basis, the finance ministry estimated in a report.
September's fall was the steepest since a 8.2 percent
decline in January 2013 and paled next to the 10.5 percent sales
rise for August, the best performance since late 2011.
Sales at major discount-store chains dropped 10.2 percent in
September from a year ago, the latest estimates showed, in the
fastest fall since a 23.1 percent plunge in February this year.
Although the decline was attributed to seasonal patterns by
the preliminary government statement, the data comes just after
the ministry expressed concerns about a slow recovery in Asia's
fourth-largest economy earlier on Wednesday.
This could translate into more pressure on the central bank
to lower rates again on Oct. 15 when it reviews its monetary
policy. The Bank of Korea already cut rates by 25 basis points
in August in a move widely perceived as influenced by the
government to coordinate policy.
