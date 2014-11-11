SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea's top department and
discount store sales both fell for a second straight month in
October compared with a year earlier, preliminary government
data showed on Tuesday, but the pace of the declines slowed
considerably from September.
Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store
Co Ltd, Lotte Shopping Co Ltd and
Shinsegae Co Ltd slipped by 0.9 percent on-year, the
finance ministry estimated.
The government did not provide a reason for the soft sales.
This compared with a 6.3 percent drop seen in September in
annual terms when consumers shut their wallets after splurging
for the autumn Chuseok holidays.
Sales at the top discount stores in October slipped by 0.4
percent from a year earlier, following a 10.1 percent decline in
September. The finance ministry said discount sales in October
had helped consumption at the stores.
The trade ministry will release revised sales numbers later
in the month.
Meanwhile, the same finance ministry data showed sales of
locally produced automobiles in October gained 2.1 percent in
annual terms, following a 10.4 percent jump in September.
Gasoline sales by volume also increased by 3.9 percent
year-on-year last month after a 0.6 percent rise in September.
