SEOUL Nov 25 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores were weaker than estimated, government data
showed on Tuesday, as they fell for a second straight month in
annual terms and added to concerns over weak domestic
consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co slipped 2.2 percent in October from
a year earlier, the trade ministry said in a statement.
This was worse than a 0.9 percent fall estimated earlier
this month but a shortened drop compared to a 6.3 percent
decline seen in September.
The ministry attributed the fall in sales to fewer discount
events at stores during October.
Sales at major discount-store chains edged down 0.9 percent
in October from a year earlier, the same government data showed,
nearly unchanged from a 0.4 percent fall estimated earlier and
compared to a 10.1 percent drop in September.
Discount-store chain sales also declined for a second
straight month with weak sales blamed on an increased number of
stores shutting on Sundays by regulations aimed at promoting
traditional markets.
