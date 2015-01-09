SEOUL Jan 9 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores fell in December for a fourth
consecutive month, though the pace of declines slowed,
preliminary government data showed on Friday.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co edged down 0.3 percent from a year
ago in December, the finance ministry's estimates showed.
That was an improvement from a sharp 6.5 percent drop seen
in November.
Sales at the top discount stores fell 3.6 percent last month
from a year earlier, versus a 4.7 percent decline in November.
The finance ministry said that despite the latest falls, the
recovery in retail sales was steady in December.
Retail sales took a turn for the worse since September last
year after customers shut their wallets due to persistent
uncertainty over the economic outlook.
The trade ministry will release final sales numbers later in
the month.
Friday's data also showed sales of locally produced
automobiles last month jumped an annual 27.2 percent in
December, sharply accelerating from a 7.0 percent gain in
November.
Gasoline sales by volume last month rose 1.6 percent on
annual terms, rebounding from a 2.2 percent fall seen in
November.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)