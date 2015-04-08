SEOUL, April 8 Annual sales at South Korea's top department stores declined in March even as online sales rose, government estimates showed on Wednesday, indicating still-sluggish domestic demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 5.4 percent in March from a year before, the finance ministry said.

The drop nearly wiped out a 6.6 percent rebound seen in February.

Annual sales at the country's top discount stores dropped by 7.4 percent last month, the estimates showed, pulling back from a big 24.5 percent gain in February.

Online shopping enjoyed better results, with sales up 11.1 percent in March on-year, while annual sales of locally produced automobiles rose 5.5 percent - the fastest gain since December last year.

In Wednesday's statement, the finance ministry said the domestic economy is improving steadily as industrial activity is picking up. However, consumption growth has largely remained sluggish for several months and the latest data adds to the evidence of slack in the economy.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan has acknowledged the slow economic recovery, but said in recent weeks that growth is beginning to gather momentum.

The trade ministry will release revised retail figures later in April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)