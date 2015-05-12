SEOUL May 12 Sales at South Korea's top
department store chains rebounded modestly in April while those
at discount store chains declined for a second straight month,
underscoring uneven consumption as the economy slowly recovers.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 1.5 percent in April from a year
ago, the finance ministry said in estimates published on
Tuesday.
This was an improvement from a 5.7 percent drop in March.
Sales at major discount store chains in April edged down 0.2
percent on an annual basis, posting a smaller decline compared
to March's 6.5 percent fall.
The finance ministry's statement said positive signs of
economic recovery were increasing on the back of improved
consumer and investment sentiment, although offshore
uncertainties remained.
Meanwhile, the same data showed annual sales of locally
produced automobiles last month rose 2.8 percent, gaining for a
second month and compared to a 5.5 percent rise in March.
Gasoline and diesel sales by volume in April were up for a
fourth straight month by 8.7 percent, largely unchanged from a
8.6 percent rise in March.
Revised department and discount store sales will be released
later in the month by the trade ministry.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)