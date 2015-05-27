SEOUL May 27 Sales at top South Korean
department stores rose 1.3 percent in April from a year earlier,
revised government data showed on Wednesday, turning from a fall
in March but slightly weaker than a recent estimate.
It was compared to a preliminary 1.5 percent gain estimated
by the finance ministry early this month and a 5.7 percent fall
in March.
The sales data from department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co is a useful guide on retail sales
trends in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The same industry ministry data showed annual sales at
discount stores held steady in April from a year earlier,
slightly better than a 0.2 percent fall previously estimated.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)