SEOUL May 27 Sales at top South Korean department stores rose 1.3 percent in April from a year earlier, revised government data showed on Wednesday, turning from a fall in March but slightly weaker than a recent estimate.

It was compared to a preliminary 1.5 percent gain estimated by the finance ministry early this month and a 5.7 percent fall in March.

The sales data from department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co is a useful guide on retail sales trends in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The same industry ministry data showed annual sales at discount stores held steady in April from a year earlier, slightly better than a 0.2 percent fall previously estimated. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)