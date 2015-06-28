SEOUL, June 28 Sales at top South Korean
department stores in May grew less than earlier reported,
revised government data showed on Sunday, but the annual gain
was still the best since February.
The trade ministry said sales at department store chains run
by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co rose 3.1 percent from a
month earlier. Preliminary data showed a 3.6 percent rise.
The ministry said sales in May, the second straight month of
gains, were boosted by demand for apparel.
The same data showed discount store sales in May edged up 0.5
percent, revised up from a preliminary 0.3 percent gain released
earlier.
This compared to a marginal lift of 0.02 percent in sales in
the previous month, the ministry said. The statement added that
purchases managed to rise thanks to discount sales, while sales
of non-food items such as televisions and baby products fell on
weak demand.
Retail numbers in June are expected to be worse due to the
ongoing outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS),
which peaked early this month, sparking fear among South Koreans
and keeping them from spending.
Preliminary June retail sales data will be released in early
July.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)