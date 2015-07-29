SEOUL, July 29 Sales at top South Korean
department stores in June fell more than reported earlier to
mark the worst drop on record, revised government data showed on
Wednesday, as an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
(MERS) prompted consumers to cut spending.
The trade ministry said sales at department store chains run
by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co fell 11.9 percent from
a month earlier.
Preliminary data had shown a 10.7 percent fall.
The same data showed discount store sales in June dropped
10.2 percent, revised down from a preliminary 9.7 percent
decline released earlier. It was the steepest drop since an 18.3
percent decline in January this year.
Both declines were attributed to the spread of MERS which
intensified in early June, keeping South Koreans away from
crowded areas such as stores and malls for fear of contracting
the disease.
South Korea declared on Tuesday it is now effectively out of
danger from MERS, which killed 36 people.
The outbreak dealt a heavy blow to an already-tottering
economy, knocking second-quarter growth to its worst in more
than six years as thousands of schools closed, consumers stayed
at home and tourists cancelled trips.
The statement from the trade ministry said sales dropped the
most in the first two weeks of June, but purchases started to
recover in the third week.
Sales at department store sales slid 11.7 percent on-year in
the first two weeks of June, compared to a 6.4 percent fall in
the following two weeks.
The data also showed department store sales rose 1.2 percent
in annual terms from July 13 to 26 as fear of the virus
subsided.
Preliminary July retail sales data will be released in early
August.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)