SEOUL Aug 11 Some of South Korea's private
consumption indicators improved in July, a monthly government
report showed on Tuesday, adding to hopes the economy will
rebound from the second quarter slump caused by the MERS virus
outbreak.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 0.9 percent in July from a year
earlier, the finance ministry said in a statement.
This was compared to a 11.9 percent drop seen in June, which
was mainly due to an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory
Syndrome (MERS), which hit private consumption and tourism hard.
Sales at major discount store chains also showed improvement
although they fell for a second month in July, down 1.9 percent,
the same data showed. This was still a much slower fall than
June, when sales slumped 10.2 percent.
The finance ministry statement said consumption was showing
signs of recovery from the outbreak but improvement in the
service industry was still "insufficient".
It pointed to the Federal Reserve's pending rate hike and
turbulence in Chinese stock markets as offshore risks.
Policymakers have been optimistic that four rate cuts since
last year and a supplementary budget passed in July would boost
third quarter growth, but it only managed to rise 0.3 percent
in sequential terms.
Revised retail sales data will be published by the trade
ministry later in the month.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)