SEOUL, Sept 30 Annual sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores in August fell at a slightly less
steeper pace than initially estimated, trade ministry data
showed on Wednesday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co fell 6.5 percent in August from a year
earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
It was the sharpest decline since June and compared to
earlier estimates from the finance ministry showing a 6.6
percent decline on-year.
The same revised data showed sales at major discount store
chains fell 7.6 percent over the same period, smaller than an
8.4 percent drop estimated earlier.
The trade ministry said the poor sales were due to the
autumn Chuseok holiday falling early in September last year.
This year, the holiday fell late in September.
Typically, consumers splurge ahead of the holiday, which can
fall anywhere between September and October, helping boost
consumption each year.
