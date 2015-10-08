SEOUL Oct 8 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores rose in September as consumers
splurged during a major annual holiday and spending gained
momentum from a government push to boost consumption, official
estimates showed on Thursday.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co jumped 14.1 percent in September on
an annual basis, the finance ministry estimated in a report.
The historical data were revised in September to more
accurately reflect sales figures, a finance ministry official
said.
According to the new statistics, department store sales rose
for a third straight month in September to their highest since
November 2012. Sales rose a revised 1.2 percent in August
on-year versus a 6.5 percent fall in the previous data.
Sales at major discount-store chains in September rose 10.0
percent to a seven-month high, the same preliminary data showed,
rebounding sharply from a revised 4.8 percent decline seen in
August. The previous data had shown a 7.6 percent drop in
August.
Consumption tends to rise before and during the annual
Chuseok holiday in South Korea, which can fall anytime in
September through October. Retail sales were also helped by
nationwide discount sale campaigns launched in August by the
government to attract customers.
The finance ministry's statement on Thursday said domestic
consumption has risen recently above levels seen during an
outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus that
peaked in June, and had knocked consumer sentiment and tourism.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)