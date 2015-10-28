SEOUL Oct 28 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores for September rebounded as South
Koreans splurged for an autumn holiday, official data from the
trade ministry showed on Wednesday.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co rose 2.8 percent from a year
earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a
statement.
This was the strongest rise seen since May this year and
partially recouped the 6.5 percent decline in August.
The trade ministry said produce sales had propped up
revenue, while poor demand for apparel dragged on the final
numbers.
On quarterly terms, department store sales fell 1.0 percent
in the third quarter, declining for a fourth straight quarter.
Sales at major discount-store chains in September rose 7.0
percent on-year, breaking three months of falls as consumers
snapped up fresh produce for the Chuseok holiday which can fall
on any month from September to October each year.
This was the strongest rise seen since February this year
while on quarterly terms, sales fell 0.7 percent to mark a 14th
straight quarter of declines.
