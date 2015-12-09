SEOUL Dec 9 November sales at South Korea's top department were set to rise for a third straight month in annual terms while sales at discount stores likely fell, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co rose 4.1 percent, the finance ministry said in a monthly report.

The same preliminary data showed sales at major discount-store chains in November fell 0.6 percent.

The finance ministry data is watched as a gauge of retail sales for the entire month, which the trade ministry will follow up in greater detail in a few weeks.

Wednesday's estimates followed finalised data from the trade ministry that showed department store sales rose 11.4 percent in October from a year ago while discount store sales slipped 0.5 percent over the same period.

In an assessment of the economy included in the report, the finance ministry said domestic consumption is on the mend, but pointed out risks such as sluggish exports, a slowdown in China and the pending U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike remained.

The report added that exports, which have been falling throughout this year, have been slowing down the recovery in production and investment. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)