SEOUL Dec 29 Sales at department stores in
South Korea rose for the third straight month in November,
though the pace of growth slowed from October.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 1.0 percent from a year earlier,
finalised data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy
showed on Tuesday.
That was far weaker than a 11.4 percent jump seen in October
but strong sales then were mainly due to a major holiday in
South Korea.
Although warmer-than-average weather had curbed sales of
winter apparel, demand for household goods such as televisions
and refrigerators had boosted sales in November at department
stores, the data said.
Government efforts this year have sparked a recovery in
domestic demand, but there have been concerns the effects from
official measures will taper off early next year.
Sensing concern, President Park Geun-hye on Monday urged
government officials to prepare strong measures to keep the
momentum going.
Sales at South Korea's major discount stores slipped 3.7
percent in annual terms in November, declining for a second
month after they fell 0.5 percent in October.
The decline in sales were attributed to fewer working days
compared with the previous year and consumers avoiding meat
products after the World Health Organisation experts said in
late October that eating processed meat can cause cancer in
humans, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)