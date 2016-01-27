SEOUL Jan 27 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores snapped three months of rises in December and
marked their biggest annual fall in four months due to warmer
weather compared with the previous year, government figures
showed on Wednesday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co fell 5.7 percent on-year, finalised
data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed on
Tuesday.
This compared with a rise of 1.0 percent in November and was
worse than a 3.8 percent decline estimated by the finance
ministry. December's drop was the biggest since a 6.5 percent
fall in August last year.
Warmer weather resulted in poor apparel sales as customers
bought less winter clothes, the trade ministry said. High-end
watches, jewellery and household electronics sales capped the
decline.
The average temperature in Seoul was 1.6 degrees Celsius
(34.88°F) in December, compared to an average negative 2.9
degrees a year prior.
The same data showed annual sales at South Korea's major
discount stores fell 5.1 percent in December in their third
straight month of declines and the biggest fall since August.
It was worse than a 2.1 percent fall estimated previously.
Discount store sales also suffered from warm weather as well
as softened demand for food products, the trade ministry said.
On a whole for 2015, sales at department stores and discount
stores fell 1.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, mainly
due to an outbreak of a deadly virus in the middle of the year
and surging online shopping, according to the ministry.
The trade ministry data came a day after fourth-quarter GDP
slowed by more than half from the third quarter of 2015, as
growth from private consumption was offset by poor construction
investment.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)