SEOUL Feb 12 Annual sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores in January were seen rebounding
from the previous month, finance ministry estimates showed on
Friday, backing recent policymaker comments that consumption is
steadily recovering.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 9.6 percent in January from a year
ago, the finance ministry said in a monthly report.
Sales at major discount stores were seen to jump 13.4
percent over the same period, the data showed.
Figures from the trade ministry, which will publish
confirmed numbers later in the month, had shown department
stores' December sales fell 5.7 percent and discount store sales
had been down 5.1 percent on-year.
The finance ministry data also showed gasoline and diesel
sales in volume terms had gained 8.5 percent in January from a
year ago, which was the fastest rise in three months and
compared to a 4.3 percent rise in December.
The ministry said in the report that domestic consumption
had steadily posted positive growth while production and
investment were showing signs of improvement.
However, it noted that external risks to the economy were
increased by slowing Chinese growth, geopolitical risks sparked
by a rocket launch from North Korea on Sunday, falling oil
prices, and jitters stemming from the direction of U.S. monetary
policy.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)