SEOUL Feb 29 Sales at South Korea's department
and discount stores rebounded in January thanks to spending
spurred by the Lunar New Year holidays, government data showed
on Monday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 9.0 percent on-year, finalised
data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.
That marked a sharp bounce from a 5.7 percent decline in
December and wasn't far off the preliminary 9.6 percent gain
estimated by the finance ministry earlier this month.
The same data showed discount store sales jumped 11.0
percent in January from a year earlier, snapping three straight
months of losses and bouncing back from a 5.1 percent fall in
December.
It was, however, slightly less cheerful than a 13.4 gain
estimated earlier.
The trade ministry statement said the gains had largely been
due to the Lunar New Year holiday falling early in February this
year, which prompted shoppers to start spending in January. Last
year, the holiday fell mid-month, resulting in the splurge
concentrated squarely in February.
Sales at both department and discount stores were both led
by food products, which jumped 33.1 percent and 14.7 percent in
January on-year, respectively.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)