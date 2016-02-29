SEOUL Feb 29 Sales at South Korea's department and discount stores rebounded in January thanks to spending spurred by the Lunar New Year holidays, government data showed on Monday.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co rose 9.0 percent on-year, finalised data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy showed.

That marked a sharp bounce from a 5.7 percent decline in December and wasn't far off the preliminary 9.6 percent gain estimated by the finance ministry earlier this month.

The same data showed discount store sales jumped 11.0 percent in January from a year earlier, snapping three straight months of losses and bouncing back from a 5.1 percent fall in December.

It was, however, slightly less cheerful than a 13.4 gain estimated earlier.

The trade ministry statement said the gains had largely been due to the Lunar New Year holiday falling early in February this year, which prompted shoppers to start spending in January. Last year, the holiday fell mid-month, resulting in the splurge concentrated squarely in February.

Sales at both department and discount stores were both led by food products, which jumped 33.1 percent and 14.7 percent in January on-year, respectively. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)