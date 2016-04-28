SEOUL, April 28 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores rose in March after falling in February,
revised government data showed on Thursday, but the gain was too
modest to signal a firm rebound in consumer spending.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co edged up 0.3 percent in March from a
year earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
That compared with a 1.9 percent fall in February and was
worse than a preliminary 4.8 percent increase estimated earlier
by the finance ministry.
March department store sales were mainly propped up by
demand for watches, jewelry and apparel thanks to the spring
wedding season, the data showed.
Discount store sales in March fared worse, falling 4.6
percent on-year.
It was the second straight month of declines after sales
dropped 7.0 percent in February. Finance ministry data had
estimated sales slipped 7.0 percent in March.
Department stores suffered last month due to weak demand for
goods such as children's furniture, camping items and detergent,
the trade ministry said.
Sales of outdoor apparel and camping products saw declines
in both department and discount stores in March, the data
showed, as the popularity of camping in South Korea waned.
