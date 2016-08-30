SEOUL Aug 30 South Korea's department store
sales increased at a brisk pace in July, trade ministry data
showed on Tuesday, helped by warmer weather and the low
base-effect from last year's Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
outbreak.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co jumped 7 percent on-year, the Ministry
of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
The data fit into a rebound seen from June when sales surged
11.8 percent, the largest year-on-year increase in more than
five years, as consumption returned after the deadly respiratory
disease receded.
Hot weather also helped the rebound, as it drove consumers
to buy air conditioners and boosted sales of home appliances by
11.9 percent.
Sales at discount stores over the same period rose 2.1
percent on an annual basis, compared with a 0.9 percent increase
from June.
The uptick in retail figures bodes well for South Korea's
economy after a central bank survey indicated that consumer
confidence reached an eight-month high in August. Exports are
expected to grow for the first time in 19 months for August, a
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Online open market sales at websites owned by eBay Korea Co
Ltd and others surged 31.2 percent over a year earlier in July,
compared to a 17.1 percent increase in June.
The same data showed sales at online social commerce
websites like Coupang (www.coupang.co.kr) and Ticketmonster
(www.ticketmonster.co.kr) rose 1.2 percent in July on-year,
slowing from 10.1 percent jump in June.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)