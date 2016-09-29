SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korea's department store
sales rose for a third straight month in August thanks to
widespread discounting ahead of a major public holiday this
month, government data showed on Thursday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 4.1 percent on-year, data from the
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
This followed a 7.0 percent jump in July.
Sales of all individual categories at department stores rose
in August, with the exception of men's clothing.
The same data showed August sales at discount stores fell
1.3 percent from a year ago after rising for two months
previously. In August, sales rose 2.1 percent.
The decline was attributed to a 14.8 percent slump in
sports-related goods as the unusually hot summer weather this
year discouraged customers from seeking them out, the monthly
report said.
Online open market sales growth at websites owned by eBay
Korea Co Ltd and others slowed slightly to 22.4 percent in
August from 31.2 percent in July.
Retail sales overall in August mainly saw demand for
household electronics like air conditioners and gifts ahead of
the Chuseok holiday season, the data said.
