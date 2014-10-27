SEOUL Oct 27 Sales at South Korea's top department stores were worse than initially expected, revised data showed on Monday, as they fell together with sales at discount-store chains for the first time since June due to holiday spending occuring earlier this year.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 6.3 percent in September from a year earlier, the trade ministry said in a statement.

This was worse than a 5.5 percent decline estimated by the finance ministry earlier this month and the steepest drop since an 8.2 percent fall in January 2013. It was also in sharp contrast to a 10.5 percent jump in sales in August.

Sales at major discount-store chains dropped 10.1 percent in September on an annual basis, nearly in line with a 10.2 percent decline in the earlier estimate.

The weak sales were attributed to customers spending less in September after splurging in August ahead of the Chuseok holidays, which fell on an earlier date this year compared with 2013. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)