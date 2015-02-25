SEOUL Feb 25 Annual sales at South Korea's top
department stores in January slipped more than initially thought
in the biggest decline on record, thanks to seasonal factors,
revised government data showed on Wednesday.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co dropped 11.0 percent in January
from a year earlier, the trade ministry said.
This was worse than a 9.7 percent fall estimated by the
finance ministry earlier this month, already the steepest
contraction since records were kept in 2005.
The poor sales were attributed to the change in the timing
of the Lunar New Year holidays, which fell in mid-February this
year compared with late January in 2014. Months in which the
holiday fall tend to show surges in consumption.
The same data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and
Energy showed revised sales at the country's top discount stores
declined 18.3 percent in January year-on-year, slightly better
than initial estimates of a 20.7 percent slide.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)