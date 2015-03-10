SEOUL, March 10 Sales at South Korea's top
department stores rebounded sharply in February from the
previous month, government estimates showed on Tuesday,
reflecting this year's change of timing for the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co rose 7.1 percent from a year ago,
the finance ministry said.
This was the fastest gain for department store sales since a
10.5 percent rise seen in August last year and compared to a
11.0 percent drop in January, which was the steepest contraction
on record.
Retail numbers are usually distorted at the beginning of the
year as the Lunar New Year holiday, when consumers tend to
splurge, can fall either in January or February. This year the
holiday was in February while it was in January last year.
Sales at the country's top discount stores also showed a
sharp gain in February, jumping 30.5 percent on-year and
bouncing back from a 18.3 percent drop in January.
The January decline was the sharpest fall seen since
February 2014.
Meanwhile, the same data showed annual sales of locally
produced automobiles last month slipped 3.8 percent, undermining
a 3.9 percent gain in January.
Gasoline sales by volume last month rose 12.5 percent in
annual terms, rising for a third straight month and picking up
the pace from a 5.3 percent rise in January the finance ministry
data showed.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)