SEOUL Aug 26 South Korea's top department store sales in July were slightly worse than previously estimated, revised government data showed on Wednesday, but they still managed a mild pick up from a steep fall seen in June.

Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co Ltd inched up 0.7 percent in July from a year ago, a trade ministry statement said.

This was revised down from a 0.9 percent rise seen in preliminary figures released earlier this month and compared to a 11.9 percent drop in June.

Seen as a barometer for domestic spending, the sales numbers come just a few hours after central bank data showed consumer sentiment for August improved for a second straight month, adding to hope that consumption could start to pick up in Asia's fourth largest economy.

The statement said customer purchases of household goods and luxury brands led gains, although sales of clothing fell.

The revised data showed sales at major discount stores fell 1.8 percent in July on-year, compared to the initial estimate of a 1.9 percent decline and suggesting a recovery may be in store after a 10.2 percent slump in the previous month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)