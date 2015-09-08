SEOUL, Sept 8 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores declined in August for the first
time in two months mainly due to seasonal factors, preliminary
data showed on Tuesday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co fell 6.6 in August from a year earlier,
the finance ministry said in a statement.
That marked the sharpest fall since June and compared with
an annual 0.7 percent rise in July.
Sales at major discount store chains declined for a third
straight month, down 8.4 percent in August, worse than a 1.8
percent fall in July and also the sharpest drop since June this
year.
The statement said the poor August numbers were mainly due
to the autumn Chuseok holiday falling early in September last
year. Consumers usually splurge ahead of the holiday, which can
fall anywhere from September to October.
This year, the holiday falls late in September.
The ministry said that while domestic consumption is picking
up, volatility in Chinese stock markets and the possible rate
increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve pose "big risks" to the
economy amid anaemic business and consumer sentiment at home.
Revised retail sales data will be published by the trade
ministry later in the month.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)