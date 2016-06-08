SEOUL, June 8 Sales in May at South Korea's top
department stores were set to post a third straight month of
gains, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, as
consumption maintained a steady recovery.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co were estimated to have risen 1.5
percent in May from a year ago, the finance ministry said.
Although positive, this would be slower than a 4.3 percent
gain seen in April.
Sales at discount stores in May however, were set to fall
5.5 percent on-year, the finance ministry data showed, after
rising 1.7 percent in April.
The trade ministry will publish finalised numbers and
details later in the month.
Meanwhile, the finance ministry said although momentum in
domestic consumption has been sustained, sentiment in households
and businesses remains slow to recover.
The ministry noted that the local economy faces risks from
the pending U.S. interest rate hike and the possible exit of
Britain from the European Union.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)