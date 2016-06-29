SEOUL, June 29 Sales at top South Korean department and discount stores in May both fell and were worse than initially expected, finalised government data showed on Wednesday, backing policymakers' concerns over consumption softening in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The trade ministry said sales at department store chains run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co fell 2.7 percent from a year ago. Preliminary data had shown a 1.5 percent rise.

This snapped two months of gains and strongly undershot April's 4.3 percent rise in annual terms.

Children's clothes and sports goods had led the fall in department store sales, dropping 7.8 percent in May from a year earlier on changing trends, the trade ministry said. It added that fewer public holidays in May this year compared to 2015 had also taken a bite out of profits.

During the same period, discount store sales in May declined 6.3 percent, the same trade ministry data showed.

Sports-related products also led the decline here, falling by 16.4 percent on-year. The ministry blamed fewer holidays and worsened air quality from last year that has led to fewer South Koreans spending time outdoors.

May discount store sales were worse than a 5.5 percent fall initially estimated by the finance ministry and compared unfavourably to a 1.7 percent gain in April.

The data came a day after minutes from the Bank of Korea's June 9 meeting showed all board members had expressed concerns about slowing consumption before cutting interest rates to a record low 1.25 percent in a unanimous vote. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)