SEOUL, July 8 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount stores in June picked up, preliminary
government data showed on Friday, rebounding from a drop in May
thanks to a weak comparison base stemming from last year's
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co were estimated to have risen 13.5
percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry said, which
would mark the sharpest gain since April 2011.
This compared to a 2.7 percent fall in May and a 11.9
percent drop in June 2015, when consumption was depressed by an
outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Sales at discount stores in June rose 2.9 percent from a
year earlier, according to the finance ministry, the strongest
gain since January. Sales in June 2015 dropped 10.2 percent, hit
by the MERS outbreak.
The trade ministry will publish finalised numbers and
details later in the month.
The finance ministry said heightened uncertainties stemming
from factors such as Brexit were slowing employment and delaying
a recovery in economic sentiment, potentially constraining
economic growth.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)