SEOUL Nov 8 A nationwide discount sale event
launched by the government will boost South Korea's gross
domestic product by 0.13 percentage point in the fourth quarter
from a year ago, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said
on Tuesday.
The event held from Sept. 29 through Oct. 31 will also boost
private consumption in the fourth quarter by 0.27 percentage
points from year ago levels, according to the ministry.
From last year, the government decided to set a period for
large-scale discount sales by nearly all major retailers to
boost consumer spending, similar to Black Friday and Cyber
Monday that take place after the Thanksgiving holiday in the
United States.
The decision was spurred by an outbreak of Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome in 2015, which dented consumption and
tourism in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
South Korea still heavily relies on consumption to boost
economic growth as exports are still on the mend after falling
throughout last year and most of this year.
Sales at duty free stores jumped 36.6 percent compared to
last year's event while sales at department stores rose 8.8
percent over the same period, the ministry data said.
This year's sales were more successful because retailers and
government had more time to prepare, and more brands
participated.
In the third quarter, South Korea's GDP rose by 0.7 percent
in seasonally adjusted quarterly terms and 2.7 percent from a
year ago. Both the government and Bank of Korea see 2016 GDP
growth falling just below 3 percent.
