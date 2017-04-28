SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's department and
discount store sales recovered in March in a positive sign for
consumption that has been sluggish for months, trade ministry
data showed on Friday.
Combined sales at department stores run by Hyundai
Department Store, Lotte Shopping and
Shinsegae Co rose 2.3 percent by value from a year
earlier, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
Sales also bounced from a 1.3 percent decline seen in
February, thanks to stronger demand for household electronics
such as air conditioners and vacuum cleaners.
The volume of purchases at department stores in March also
gained. They were up 3.9 percent on-year, speeding up from a 2.4
percent rise in February.
At discount stores in March, sales rose 2.5 percent from a
year ago, compared with a 19.5 percent drop in February.
Demand for fresh produce and higher prices of eggs due to an
outbreak of bird flu had boosted overall sales at discount
stores, while sports and outdoor-related product sales dropped
sharply due to worsened air pollution nationwide, said the trade
ministry.
Sales for sports and outdoor goods have been declining since
last July.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew a stronger-than-expected
0.9 percent in the first quarter, accelerating from a 0.5
percent expansion in the final three months of last year and the
fastest pace since last spring, data showed earlier this week.
The retail sales rebound could add to signs that the
recovery is becoming more balanced and broad based.
First-quarter growth was fueled not only by exports but a
pickup in investment and private consumption, though the service
sector remained weak as a diplomatic spat with China saw Chinese
tourist numbers fall.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)