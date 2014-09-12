SEOUL, Sept 12 Sales at South Korea's top department and discount-store chains rose in August while the increase for department stores reached a more than 3-year high, adding to signs that the country's economic recovery is on a stronger footing.

Combined sales last month at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae Co jumped 11.7 percent from a year before, the finance ministry estimated in a report on Friday. This is the fastest annual growth since a 15.1 percent gain in April 2011.

The finance ministry's estimates also showed sales at major discount-store chains in August grew 3.1 percent in annual terms, while in July sales fell 4.6 percent from a year ago.

The ministry attributed the August gains to the Chuseok holidays, which came earlier in September this year than they did in 2013.

The data comes just as the central bank is making its monthly policy rate decision. It is widely expected to keep rates steady at 2.25 percent after cutting them in August to align policy with the government and give a boost to the economy's recovery.

Government officials have said the depressing effects from a ferry sinking in April have nearly dissipated. The country's most deadly maritime accident in decades killed more than 300 people and dented domestic consumption.

Revised department and discount store sales will be released later in the month by the trade ministry. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)