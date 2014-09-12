SEOUL, Sept 12 Sales at South Korea's top
department and discount-store chains rose in August while the
increase for department stores reached a more than 3-year high,
adding to signs that the country's economic recovery is on a
stronger footing.
Combined sales last month at department stores run by
Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping
and Shinsegae Co jumped 11.7 percent from a year
before, the finance ministry estimated in a report on Friday.
This is the fastest annual growth since a 15.1 percent gain in
April 2011.
The finance ministry's estimates also showed sales at major
discount-store chains in August grew 3.1 percent in annual
terms, while in July sales fell 4.6 percent from a year ago.
The ministry attributed the August gains to the Chuseok
holidays, which came earlier in September this year than they
did in 2013.
The data comes just as the central bank is making its
monthly policy rate decision. It is widely expected to keep
rates steady at 2.25 percent after cutting them in August to
align policy with the government and give a boost to the
economy's recovery.
Government officials have said the depressing effects from a
ferry sinking in April have nearly dissipated. The country's
most deadly maritime accident in decades killed more than 300
people and dented domestic consumption.
Revised department and discount store sales will be released
later in the month by the trade ministry.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)