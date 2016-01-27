* Consumer sentiment in Jan at 6-mth low
* Jan inflation to ease vs Dec
* Dept store sales post worst fall on record in 2015
* Little fiscal, monetary room; structural reform key
-lawmaker
(Updates with lawmaker interview)
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, Jan 27 Structural reform is critically
important for South Korea as it has little fiscal and monetary
policy room left to boost economic growth, a senior ruling party
lawmaker on Wednesday, after data showed consumer sentiment fell
to a six-month low.
"There is not much the government has left in its warehouse
of policies -- just a bit of fiscal spending left probably,"
said Saenuri lawmaker Kang Seog-hoon in an interview with
Reuters.
"The central bank also has little room for monetary policy
changes, but both of these should be used when and if it starts
raining harder."
Kang is head of the party's economic policy taskforce and
frequently meets with government officials to discuss policy.
His comments came hours after data showed consumer sentiment
fell in January, while department store sales marked their worst
fall on record last year, raising doubts about the strength of
the consumer sector as other parts of the economy
slow.
The Bank of Korea's composite consumer sentiment
index (CCSI) slipped for a second month to 100 in January from
102 in December. A reading above 100 indicates more consumers
expect economic conditions to improve than to deteriorate.
New Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has said there are no plans
for a supplementary budget, but stated on Tuesday that the
government is open to taking short-term policy measures to shore
up economic activity if needed.
Analysts at DBS Bank said fiscal policy would be the
priority option if additional stimulus is needed.
The BOK has become less dovish in recent weeks, tempering
market expectations of further rate cuts from the current base
rate at 1.50 percent, while its governor has emphasised the
importance of structural reform in boosting growth.
Kang said corporate restructuring was the most important
task in the government's plan for structural reforms, stressing
that a glut in shipping and petrochemical sectors should be
removed.
A Reuters survey also released on Wednesday showed that
economists expect January inflation will ease to 0.9 percent
from 1.3 percent in December on weaker commodity prices and
softening demand.
South Korea's economic growth rose 0.6 percent in the fourth
quarter from the third quarter of 2015, less than half the pace
seen in the September quarter.
With global demand cooling and exports slumping, domestic
consumption has become increasingly important as a driver of GDP
growth.
(Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)