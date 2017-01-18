South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

SEOUL South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday it was "not yet time" to discuss what impact the arrest of Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee would have on the economy if it happens.

"The court should make a decision before I say something; now is not the time," Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Seoul.

Jay Y. Lee, the 48-year-old leader of Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], is due to appear at a court hearing on Wednesday morning where a judge will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed South Korea.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)