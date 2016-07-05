SEOUL, July 5 South Korea said on Tuesday it
expects the services industry to boost gross domestic product
growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points every year until 2020 as
the government announced plans to stoke activity in the sector.
The finance ministry also said it sees the value added of
the services industry, or the contribution of the industry to
overall GDP, to rise to 65 percent by 2020 from 59.7 percent
seen in 2015.
The forecasts came as the government said it would
re-introduce bills to ease regulations and bolster the country's
services sector amid weak exports, which have been falling since
January last year.
