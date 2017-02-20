SEJONG, South Korea Feb 20 South Korea's
economy is showing positive signs of growth in exports and
capital investment, the country's second vice minister said on
Monday, although consumption is still sluggish.
"There are some in the media who are pessimistic about our
economy, but I don't think we are headed for dire straits," Song
Eon-seog told a press conference at the ministry's headquarters
in Sejong, south of Seoul.
"Growth in private consumption is slightly sluggish, but we
are picking up positive signals from capital investment and
exports."
Song also said initial market turbulence after U.S.
President Donald Trump took office has "calmed considerably" in
South Korea.
Regarding the ministry's announcement earlier in the day
about an additional offering of 50-year treasury bonds in March,
the vice finance minister said the government had decided to
issue the bonds after much demand from the market.
"We will have to look at market demand, of course, but going
forward I believe we will head towards increasing issuances for
long-term treasury bonds like 20-year, 30-year and 50-year,"
said Song.
"Our yield curve is very flat right now. We will make our
decisions in consideration of the yield curve, so that it
normalises."
The government sold off its first 50-year bonds, the
nation's longest-ever maturity, in October 2016 at 1.574
percent.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)