SEJONG, South Korea Feb 3 South Korea unveiled
a set of stimulus measures on Wednesday to keep Asia's
fourth-largest economy on a recovery track in the face of
falling oil prices and tumbling demand from China and other
major economies.
The measures include boosting public spending by 6 trillion
won ($4.94 billion) and lending by policy banks by 15.5 trillion
won, both during the first quarter and compared with previous
plans.
The finance ministry said in a statement that individual
consumption taxes on passenger cars would also be cut to 3.5
percent from 5 percent, effective until the end of June.
"Our economy has been recovering on the back of consumption
since late last year, but economic conditions have been
worsening more than expected since the start of the year while
the slump in exports is deepening," said Finance Minister Yoo
Il-ho in opening remarks at a meeting with other government
ministers.
Yoo has primed markets for a stimulus package as economic
growth is seen under severe pressure and said the government
would also focus on job growth this year as well as nurture new
sectors like healthcare and sports.
The government estimates the latest measures would lift
economic growth for the January-March period by 0.2 percentage
points on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Exports in January tumbled 18.5 percent from a year earlier,
while consumer and business sentiment indicators as well as
house prices all softened.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
early in the day, trading up 0.08 points at 110.16 on
expectations the Bank of Korea may join the government and ease
policy further.
The consensus is currently for rates to be unchanged for an
extended period of time as household debt remains high, but with
inflation inching down in January and exports suffering early in
the year some analysts say they would not be surprised if the
central bank cut rates soon.
The Bank of Korea last cut interest rates in June to the
current record-low 1.50 percent and has grown less dovish since,
with Governor Lee Ju-yeol stressing the importance of structural
reform to achieve long-term growth.
($1 = 1,213.9200 won)
