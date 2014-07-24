SEJONG, South Korea, July 24 South Korea
unveiled stimulus measures on Thursday to prop up slowing
economic growth, including plans to boost public spending by
some $11 billion and ease mortgage borrowing rules.
State-run financial institutions such as Korea Development
Bank would also supply some 26 trillion won ($25.4 billion) of
loans or other financial support to spur investment and help
ease troubled small companies, the Ministry of Strategy and
Finance said in its biannual economic policy report.
The ministry cut this year's growth forecast to 3.7 percent
from 4.1 percent previously. The economy grew 3 percent in 2013.
Its previous growth forecast announced late last year had
been set at 3.9 percent, but that was equivalent to 4.1 percent
when applying new statistical standards that the country adopted
this year, the ministry said.
The ministry blamed weaker exports early this year and
softer domestic demand throughout the year for the downgrade,
saying the latest forecast was still vulnerable to more downside
than upside risks. It said growth would accelerate to 4.0
percent next year.
Under the long-anticipated stimulus measures, government
funds and agencies would spend 8.9 trillion won ($8.70 billion)
more than planned and budget spending would be raised by some
2.8 trillion won by minimising the usual carry-over, it said.
These quasi-fiscal stimulus spending plans are equivalent to
some 0.8 percent of South Korea's annual gross domestic product.
The ministry also said it would unify the loan-to-value and
debt-to-income ratio ceilings across the country and across the
type of lenders to the effect of easing mortgage borrowings in
and around the capital Seoul.
The loan-to-value ratio ceiling would be set at a universal
70 percent, compared with between 50 percent and 85 percent, and
the debt-to-income ratio ceiling at 60 percent instead of 50
percent to 65 percent.
($1 = 1,023.9 Korean won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and
Jacqueline Wong)