SEOUL South Korean exports to China fell 6.8 percent in November from a year earlier, declining for a fifth straight month, trade ministry estimates showed on Tuesday.

Exports to the United States fell 12.4 percent while shipments to the European Union soared 52.5 percent, the estimates showed.

The statement added December exports face a higher chance of being worse than November on poor performance of key export products, like semiconductors.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)