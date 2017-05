SEOUL, June 1 South Korean exports to the top three markets of China, the United States and the European Union all fell from a year earlier, the trade ministry data showed on Monday.

South Korean exports to China fell 3.3 percent in May from a year earlier, sales to the United States by 7.1 percent and to the European Union by 9.0 percent, the trade ministry data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)