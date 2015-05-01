SEOUL May 1 South Korean exports to the United States declined for the first time in a year, preliminary data from the trade ministry showed on Friday, while shipments to China and the European Union continued to drop.

Exports to the U.S. fell 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, marking their first drop since early 2014 and their sharpest decline since February last year.

Shipments to China fell for a third straight month in April, down 5.2 percent on-year while those to the EU slipped 11.9 percent last month.

The trade ministry said exports are expected to continue falling in May before turning positive in June. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)