* May exports -10.9 pct y/y (Reuters poll -9.0 pct)
* Top three markets cut purchases from South Korea
* Data underscores still weak global economy
* Bank of Korea now seen cutting rates again soon
By Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, June 1 South Korean exports in May
suffered their worst annual fall in nearly six years partly hurt
by a persistent slowdown in China, its biggest export market,
heightening pressure on policy makers to cut interest rates
again.
The gloomy shipments data join poor results from a
private-sector survey on the manufacturing sector, which
analysts say don't square with the central bank's forecast for a
pick-up in economic growth in the current quarter.
"As external weakness filters through the domestic economy,
downside risks to the Bank of Korea's economic outlook grow,"
said Ronald Man, economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.
"This suggests the monetary easing cycle is not over," Man
said, predicting the central bank would cut its policy interest
rate to all-time lows of 1.50 percent in the next quarter
following a surprise 25-basis-point cut to 1.75 percent in
March.
The trade ministry said on Monday that exports by Asia's
fourth-largest economy fell 10.9 percent in May from a year
earlier, the biggest drop since a 20.9 percent slump in August
2009 during the height of the global financial crisis.
Weak oil prices and fewer working days also weighed on the
figure, which lagged a median 9.0 percent decline tipped in a
Reuters survey of 15 analysts.
SLUGGISH GLOBAL DEMAND
South Korea is the first major economy to release May trade
data, so the weak numbers suggest that global demand remains
sluggish despite a recent round of monetary easings by policy
makers around the world.
China, a major market for domestic manufacturers, continues
to remain in the doldrums with the latest factory activity
surveys failing to allay concerns about its economic outlook.
Exports to each of South Korea's top three markets - China,
the United States and the European Union - fell between 3.3
percent and 9.0 percent in May from a year earlier. The three
markets take nearly half of South Korea's total exports.
Underscoring stagnant international demand, Hyundai Motor
- the world's fifth-largest automaker - saw a 7
percent annual drop in the number of vehicles shipped abroad for
the first four months of this year.
The Bank of Korea in April forecast growth to speed up to 1
percent in the current quarter, from 0.8 percent in the first,
but analysts say recent data fail to support this optimism.
ANZ Bank economists expect a rate cut is possible at the
June 11 review or in July, but say more is needed from policy
makers. "The economic condition has deteriorated significantly
enough to prompt the BOK to take action," they wrote in a note
to clients.
By mid-morning trade, Seoul stocks fell about 1
percent, while the won dropped nearly half a percent as
the poor economic indicators added to concerns about Greece's
precarious financial situation.
