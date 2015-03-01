(Updates with comments, details)
* Feb exports -3.4 pct y/y, imports -19.6 pct y/y
* Exports to EU, China fall; sales to U.S. rise
* Government blames effects from holidays, oil prices
* Exports rise excluding oil price, calendar effects
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, March 1 South Korean exports last month
suffered their worst fall in two years on weaker sales to Europe
and China, lower oil prices and long holidays, but the
government said global demand showed some signs of recovery.
Exports in February fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier to
$41.46 billion, while imports plummeted 19.6 percent to $33.80
billion, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on
Sunday. The $7.66 billion trade surplus is a record for any
month.
Overseas sales saw the steepest annual fall since February
2013 while imports had their biggest decline since October 2009,
which the ministry blamed on weak oil prices as Dubai crude
prices dropped 53 percent on-year.
The export decline was "mainly attributable" to fewer
working days due to the Lunar New Year and falling prices for
oil products and petrochemical products, the ministry said.
The average export value per working day was 9.3 percent
more in February than a year before, while exports excluding oil
products and petrochemicals were 0.8 percent higher than a year
earlier.
Exports to the European Union dropped 30.7 percent from a
year ago, the fastest decline since January 2012, while
shipments to China slipped 7.7 percent. Exports to the U.S. rose
7.4 percent.
South Korea, the world's seventh-largest exporter and Asia's
fourth-largest economy, is the first major economy to report
monthly trade figures.
EARLY-YEAR DISTORTIONS
The February performance was slightly worse expected than
expected in a Reuters poll that saw exports falling 1.8 percent
and imports 11.7 percent.
The three-day Lunar New Year holidays were in late February
this year but January last year. Oil products and
petrochemicals, highly sensitive to price changes, account for
nearly one-fifth of South Korea's exports.
Distortions in economic indicators during January-February
will likely let the Bank of Korea hold policy steady at its
March 12 meeting while awaiting global data.
"We will see export growth increasingly diverge between the
U.S. and non-U.S. economies amid high volatility in headline
numbers," said Stephen Lee, an economist at Samsung Securities
in Seoul, adding the central bank would not change policy in
March.
The BOK, which cut interest rates twice last year, has held
them since October. It and the government see economic growth
quickening this year after rising to 3.3 percent last year from
3.0 percent in 2013.
China, South Korea's largest export market, on Saturday cut
interest rates. On Sunday, an official survey showed Chinese
factory activity contracted for a second month in
February.
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and
Richard Borsuk)