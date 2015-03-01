(Updates with comments, details)

* Feb exports -3.4 pct y/y, imports -19.6 pct y/y

* Exports to EU, China fall; sales to U.S. rise

* Government blames effects from holidays, oil prices

* Exports rise excluding oil price, calendar effects

By Christine Kim

SEOUL, March 1 South Korean exports last month suffered their worst fall in two years on weaker sales to Europe and China, lower oil prices and long holidays, but the government said global demand showed some signs of recovery.

Exports in February fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier to $41.46 billion, while imports plummeted 19.6 percent to $33.80 billion, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Sunday. The $7.66 billion trade surplus is a record for any month.

Overseas sales saw the steepest annual fall since February 2013 while imports had their biggest decline since October 2009, which the ministry blamed on weak oil prices as Dubai crude prices dropped 53 percent on-year.

The export decline was "mainly attributable" to fewer working days due to the Lunar New Year and falling prices for oil products and petrochemical products, the ministry said.

The average export value per working day was 9.3 percent more in February than a year before, while exports excluding oil products and petrochemicals were 0.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

Exports to the European Union dropped 30.7 percent from a year ago, the fastest decline since January 2012, while shipments to China slipped 7.7 percent. Exports to the U.S. rose 7.4 percent.

South Korea, the world's seventh-largest exporter and Asia's fourth-largest economy, is the first major economy to report monthly trade figures.

EARLY-YEAR DISTORTIONS

The February performance was slightly worse expected than expected in a Reuters poll that saw exports falling 1.8 percent and imports 11.7 percent.

The three-day Lunar New Year holidays were in late February this year but January last year. Oil products and petrochemicals, highly sensitive to price changes, account for nearly one-fifth of South Korea's exports.

Distortions in economic indicators during January-February will likely let the Bank of Korea hold policy steady at its March 12 meeting while awaiting global data.

"We will see export growth increasingly diverge between the U.S. and non-U.S. economies amid high volatility in headline numbers," said Stephen Lee, an economist at Samsung Securities in Seoul, adding the central bank would not change policy in March.

The BOK, which cut interest rates twice last year, has held them since October. It and the government see economic growth quickening this year after rising to 3.3 percent last year from 3.0 percent in 2013.

China, South Korea's largest export market, on Saturday cut interest rates. On Sunday, an official survey showed Chinese factory activity contracted for a second month in February. (Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)