SEOUL, June 17 South Korea will allow local
banks to start directly trading exchange-listed U.S. dollar
futures and 20-year treasury bond futures, to be listed later,
its financial regulator said on Tuesday.
The 20-year treasury bond futures will be listed on the
exchange within the next one to two years, the Financial
Services Commission said in a statement.
Currently, only securities companies are allowed to trade
exchange-listed derivatives, it said.
Banks will also be allowed to directly trade exchange-listed
futures on the three-, five- and 10-year treasury bonds and more
foreign currency futures within the next five years, it added.
South Korea also plans to launch night trading of U.S.
dollar futures, between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. (0900 GMT and 2000
GMT) and newly list more futures products based on stocks, the
commission said.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim
Coghill)