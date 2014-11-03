SEOUL Nov 3 South Korea's central bank said it
will work towards preventing herd behaviour in financial markets
with regards to the yen-won exchange rate, and watch
market movements very closely following an emergency meeting on
Monday.
The meeting was held in response to the Bank of Japan's
decision to expand its massive stimulus spending last week,
which weakened its currency further against the won.
The Bank of Korea also said it would keep a close eye on the
effects of a weakening yen on local exports, the real economy
and financial market stability.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)