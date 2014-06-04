(Recasts with exit polls after polls close)
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, June 4 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye's conservative party fought close races on Wednesday in
regional and mayoral elections seen as a referendum on the
government's handling of a ferry disaster that killed more than
300 people in April.
Exit polls released right after the close of polls at 6 p.m.
(0900 GMT) showed candidates for the ruling conservative party
were headed for victory in five of the 17 key mayoral and
provincial races.
Opposition candidates were likely to win in five. The seven
other races were too close to call, the polls showed.
The sinking of the ferry Sewol has sidelined traditional
campaign issues, such as jobs, education and welfare, and
focused attention on the perceived failure of Asia's
fourth-largest economy to enforce safety standards.
"I voted this time with a focus on safety, rather than the
economy," 26-year-old Ahn Jin-young said after casting her vote
in the capital, Seoul.
Another voter, Kim Soo-hyun, said the Sewol incident led her
to vote against the government: "I'm giving the opposition a
chance this time as a way to reproach the government."
Park's approval ratings fell sharply from 61 to 46 percent
in the days after the April 16 ferry disaster - her lowest since
coming to power in February 2013 - and show little sign of
improving.
Opposition candidates look set to win the mayoral race in
Seoul and in its traditional stronghold in the country's
southwest, the exit polls, conducted jointly by three television
networks, showed.
Park's conservative Saenuri Party was ahead in the
southeast, where it traditionally makes strong showings, the
polls showed.
But close races in the cities of Incheon and Busan and in
other contested districts indicated Park's ruling conservative
Saenuri Party was unlikely to suffer landslide defeats.
Polls by Gallup Korea in late May suggested more than 40
percent of voters still support the Saenuri Party. Only 28
percent said they supported the main opposition New Politics
Alliance for Democracy (NPAD).
About 40 percent of voters in South Korea are older than 50
and traditionally vote conservative - unlike younger voters, who
are less likely to cast ballots.
The opposition has been careful not to campaign on the
government's handling of the disaster because distrust of
politicians has increased across the board. The elections are
the first nationwide polls since Park took office.
The Saenuri Party staked its campaign on President Park's
pledge to reform government bureaucracy and improve safety
oversight, arguing that the ferry disaster presented an
opportunity for change.
"Korea after the Sewol disaster must be different from Korea
before the disaster," said senior Saenuri official Lee Wan-koo.
"We need to reform this country ... and create a safe country."
Liberal Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, of the NPAD, was ahead by
10 percentage points over his conservative rival and was
expected to retain his post, seen by some as a springboard to
the presidency, the exit polls showed.
The Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port
of Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju on April 16. More than
300 people were killed, most of them students from the Danwon
High School on the outskirts of Seoul.
The ferry was heavily overloaded, was travelling too fast on
a turn and many of its crew abandoned ship while the children
waited in their cabins as they had been told to do.
