SEOUL, June 5 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye was handed a sharp rebuke at regional and mayoral polls
for her government's handling of April's ferry disaster but an
official said on Thursday her party can now work to rebuild
trust in the grieving nation.
Park's conservative Saenuri Party still managed a strong
enough showing in Thursday's nationwide polls to push ahead with
plans to reform bureaucracy and boost the economy. The elections
were the first vote since more than 300 people, most of them
school children, were killed when the ferry Sewol sank.
The ferry disaster sidelined traditional regional campaign
issues such as jobs, education and welfare and focused attention
on the perceived failure by Asia's fourth largest economy on
such basics as enforcing safety standards.
However, the results suggested voters were at least willing
to let Park's government move on from South Korea's worst
maritime disaster in 20 years.
"We accept this as an opportunity for President Park
Geun-hye to accomplish the duty of nation rebuilding," senior
Saenuri Party official Lee Wan-koo said on Thursday.
Park came to power last year after pledging to introduce
greater innovation to spur the next stage of growth and to keep
North Korea in check, while also restarting dialogue with the
South's unpredictable and heavily armed neighbour.
Saenuri Party candidates won eight of the 17 races for
major city mayors and provincial governors, including
battleground races in the city of Incheon and Gyeonggi province
near the capital, Seoul, the National Election Commission said.
However, liberal Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon retained his post
- seen by some as a springboard to the presidency - by more than
10 percentage points over his conservative rival.
Park's approval rating fell sharply from 61 percent to 46
percent in the days after the April 16 ferry disaster - her
lowest since coming to power 16 months ago - and show little
sign of improving.
However, polls by Gallup Korea in late May suggested more
than 40 percent of voters still support the Saenuri Party. Only
28 percent said they supported the main opposition New Politics
Alliance for Democracy (NPAD).
The opposition was careful not to campaign too aggressively
on the government's handling of the disaster because distrust of
politicians has increased across the board.
The Saenuri Party staked its campaign on Park's pledge to
reform government bureaucracy and improve safety oversight,
arguing that the ferry disaster presented an opportunity for
change.
"Everyone is saying safety and safety but we shouldn't just
focus on that," said political scientist Lee Chung-hee of
Hankook University of Foreign Studies.
"Corruption and injustice, inadequate systems, these are the
things that we need to fix so that we can deal with problems
that can potentially destroy this country, like another Sewol
disaster or a financial crisis or problems with nuclear power
plants," Lee said.
The Sewol sank on a routine trip south from the port of
Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju. It was heavily overloaded
and was travelling too fast while making a turn.
Many of its crew abandoned ship while the children, students
from a high school on Seoul's outskirts, waited in their cabins
as they had been instructed.
